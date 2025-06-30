© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is what EVERYONE should be talking about
“Donald Trump's Big Beautiful bill contains a clause that bars all 50 states from regulating AI for the next decade. Now, the Trump administration just granted Palantir Technologies significant contracts to develop a federal state platform. Powered by its AI Driven Foundry software, the platform consolidates sensitive personal data from irs, Social Security Administration, immigration services and other agencies to streamline service and decision making.
The company was founded by Alex Karp and Peter thiel of the PayPal mafia, and a significant portion of the company is currently owned by BlackRock. The surveillance state was inevitable regardless who became president.