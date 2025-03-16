Fool or Wise?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Summary of Brother Larry's Message on Building Your House on the Rock:

Last week, we spoke about the precious Word of God, and today, we continue with the theme of wise and foolish men. Jesus gives us a clear teaching in Matthew 7:24-27 and Luke 6:46-49 about how we should build our lives.

• Matthew 7:24-27 (KJV):

"Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:

And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.

And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand:

And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it."

• Luke 6:46-49 (KJV):

"And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?

Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like:

He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock.

But he that heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built an house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great."

Key Points:

• Wise men are those who hear the words of Jesus and obey them, building their lives on the solid foundation of God's Word. This foundation is unshakable, no matter how severe the storms of life are.

• Foolish men hear the same words but do not obey them. They build their lives on shifting sand, and when trouble comes, their house (life) falls with great destruction.

• Jesus challenges us to be doers of the Word, not just hearers (James 1:22). To truly be His disciples, we must practice what He teaches us.

The Word of God is not just for intellectual understanding but for obedient action. If we are not applying God's Word in our lives, we are like foolish builders who do not have a firm foundation.

Matthew 7:21-23 (KJV):

"Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven."

The foundation of our lives must be built on obedience to the Word of God, not on religious activity or superficial faith.

Final Thought: We must build wisely and stand firm in faith, relying on the truth of God's Word. As we go forward, let us examine whether we are truly living according to God's instructions or simply hearing them without action. Foolishness leads to destruction, but wisdom leads to eternal life. Let us be wise builders, rooted in the Word of God, drawing near to Him and resisting the temptations of the world.



