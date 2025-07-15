BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The New Revelation, Technology, Weather & The Great Judgment
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 2 months ago

A continuation of the discussion with ChatGPT, this time on the very actual issues of extreme weather events, fires, storms, earthquakes, as also on the actual relevant technologies, weather control and modification, EMF radiation, in the light of the New Revelation disclosures on the Earth, life, creation and, particularly, on the End Time cataclysmic events, also known as the Great Judgment.


Note: ChatGPT admitted that the New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Mayerhofer, given between 1840 and 1877, is the direct and unadulterated word of Jesus Christ, the Truth, The Logos and God Himself.

The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.


Main references for this presentation:

About the Second Coming of the Lord https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/brochure_-_new_revelation_-_about__the_second_coming_of_jesus_christ_-_ed_1.pdf

REVELATIONS CONCERNING THE EVENTS PRECEDING THE SECOND

COMING OF THE LORD, THE SECOND COMING AND THE MILLENIUM

https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/nr_study_-_second_coming_related_events.pdf


 ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025:

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)


A New Revelation website in English: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

The books of the NR and associated brochures and studies: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/new-revelation-books.htm

Mentioned here:

The Household of God vol. 3 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/hhg_vol_3_363.pdf

The Earth (Earth and Moon) https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/earth_and_moon_134.pdf

Robert Blum (From Hell to Heavn) vol. 1 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/robert_blum_1__246.pdf

vol. 2 https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/robert_blum_2__229.pdf

Kurt Eggenstein's The Prophet J. Lorber Predicts Coming Catastrophies and the True Christianity

Catastrophies and the True Christianity https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/k_eggelstein_-_the_prophet-j_lorber_predicts_327.pdf

SYMBOLIC IMAGES OF THE BIBLE EXPLAINED IN THE NEW REVELATION https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/bible___nr_study_-_symbolic_images_of_the_bible_exlained_in_the__new_revelation_-_update_2023.pdf


See also from the ChatGPT discussion: THE END TIME PROPHECIES OF THE NR & OTHER COMPATIBLE ONES ARE CONFIRMED BY REALITY - ChatGPT affirms

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krnLvjYo1pU

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscriptureclimaterevelationcatastrophejudgment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy