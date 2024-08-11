BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Within This Skin
GODMODE
GODMODE
17 views • 9 months ago

Lyrics:


Right or wrong Give up?

In it I dissolve fledgling out of flight
Clipped wings
Bracing for the fall I wish I could blame but

I can't place it
Though I try
No way

Hide away
My how you've grown you're at the peak
You've gone and tossed the cards
You're doing great?
Within this skin

Drain suffocate
Sap on the brain
Hole and it bleeds Flying high

And I don't know what happened

Justify to forget
Just a chain reaction
That is running rampant
Dragging me along

Walk away time will fade

My how you've grown you're at the peak
You've gone and tossed the cards
You're doing great?
Within this skin

Strapped forthe ride it's warm inside
Safe from the cold
I can't see I'm the blind I lead
Until I wake up on the floor facing down
Now I'm paying my restitution
Wasn't free to roam from the get go

I don't love it I don't even like it
But I keep on bringing it home

Yeah you'll slip on your fall down
