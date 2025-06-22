BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How to Install The Geofield EMF Conditioner on Your Farm (Step-by-Step Guide)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
38 views • 2 months ago

Ready to protect your land and livestock from invisible EMF stress?

Order your own EMF Conditioner today and get EMF SAFE CERTIFIED 
👉 https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM

In this hands-on tutorial, Mr. Dan Stachofsky shows you exactly how to install a GeoField EMF Conditioner on your farm the right way.

⚠️ Why this matters: If you install the conditioner near magnetic fields, it won’t function. That’s why it’s crucial to use a precision compass (included in purchase) to detect magnetic fields and align the conditioner with Earth’s magnetic north.

You’ll learn:

  • How to use a compass to avoid magnetic interference

  • Why magnetic alignment is essential for function

  • How to use a biogeometric pendulum to test land energy, before and after installation.

  • Where to place your GeoField for maximum EMF harmonization

This setup has helped regenerative farms, homesteads, and even bee sanctuaries reverse EMF stress across hundreds of acres.

About Essential Energy Solutions:

We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian ministry on a mission to restore & optimize God’s light for people, plants, and animals.

Your purchases are tax-deductible and directly support our mission to reach more people, educate families, and equip them with real tools for holistic health. Every tool you buy helps you shine brighter and stand stronger against the darkness.

Order your own EMF Conditioner today and get EMF SAFE CERTIFIED 
👉 https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM

Order your own EMF Conditioner today and get EMF SAFE CERTIFIED

👉 https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


Keywords
emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
