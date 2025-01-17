Babylon is fallen: Dagon fish god idol worship at the Vatican

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Albert



In 1 Samuel 5, the Dagon fish god of the Philistines is mentioned. According to Jordan Maxwell, this is the same Dagon fish god that is honored and worshipped at the Vatican and its Babylonian roman catholic church.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington