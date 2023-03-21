(MIRRORED VIDEO) DR. ANDREW MOULDEN - VACCINE INJURIES - ALL VACCINES CAUSE HARM IN CHILDREN & ADULTS RIP GOOD DOCTOR

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CEuVi9ICrgLo/

Canadian Dr Andrew Moulden “suicided” aka was Murdered in 2013 whilst warning the world about Vaccines , All Vaccines, being the cause of most every sickness. He warned the world about Vaccine Aduvants causing Ischemic Strokes and Rouleaux Bloodflow resulting from Aluminium and Mercury , Vaccine Aduvants such as Thimerisol slowing blood flow. Aduvants cause inflammation provoking immune System reactions, finally blocking of Rouleaux Blood Cells resulting in Ischemia= lack of Oxygen.



"Dr. Andrew Moulden recognized that every dose of vaccine given to a person produced microvascular damage whether or not the person was aware of the damage or had debilitating symptoms at the time the vaccines were given. He courageously stepped out of the conventional box of medical diagnosis and treatment, and gave us a new way to look at modern neurodevelopmental illnesses and syndromes.





As a physician and PhD researcher, he raised strong public objection to vaccine use, because he could literally see evidence of vaccine damage in the expressions of the human face. Each dose of a vaccine causes tiny strokes in the brain and in other organs of the body, which bring about a wide range of unexpected health conditions.

Dr. Moulden saw that the rapid rise in modern neurodevelopmental diseases such as autism, Alzheimer’s, and numerous other syndromes were actually caused by the same process. He saw the current epidemic of these modern diseases as having a single origin. The notion of single diseases with single causes had to be put aside, because that model could not adequately explain what we are facing in the world today.

How Vaccines and Toxins Producing a Syndrome of Closely Related Illnesses

Dr. Moulden understood that vaccines and toxins (in the air, in our water, in our homes, and in our food) were producing a syndrome of closely related illnesses. He said that it was time to begin thinking in terms of multiple causes for a syndrome that had multiple sets of symptoms.

Multiple factors can work together to trigger a single type of reaction in the body, which can then produce various sets of symptoms. Even though there were different sets of symptoms and different disease names given to each one, they were actually all part of a spectrum of diseases that he called Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes.

Learning disabilities, autism, Alzheimer’s, irritable bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, colitis, food allergies, shaken baby syndrome, sudden infant death, idiopathic seizure disorders, Gulf War syndrome, Gardasil adverse reactions, schizophrenia, Tourette’s syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, expressive aphasia, impaired speech skills, attention deficit disorders, silent ischemic strokes, blood clots, idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, Parkinson’s disease, and other modern neurodevelopmental disorders are closely related in many ways, and are part of a larger syndrome.

Opposition from Allopathic Medicine

If we step out of the box of conventional germ theory in which every disease has one cause, just as Dr. Moulden did, then it is possible to begin seeing this whole set of illnesses as a single syndrome. This also means that treating the underlying cause of the entire spectrum of illnesses that make up the syndrome can be thought of in a unified manner.

Dr. Moulden was looking deeply into the causes of modern syndromes and diseases. He was developing treatments that had the potential for curing modern illnesses such as autism, Alzheimer’s, learning disabilities, chronic fatigue, Gulf War Syndrome, etc.









