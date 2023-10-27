INSPIRED BY WASHINGTON KIEV INCREASES TERRORIST ATTACKS IN RUSSIA

The Washington Post has recently revealed the long-known fact that the Ukrainian special services are behind the terrorist attacks on Russian territory. Moreover, Ukrainian terrorists were praised for progress they made during the years-long cooperation with their partners in the US. Inspired by fame, the Kiev regime doubled its efforts to launch more attacks against the Russians. In recent days alone, a lot of the attacks failed but some were partially successful.

On the morning of October 27, pro-Russian politician Oleg Tsarev was targeted with an assassination attempt in Crimea. He was shot and hospitalized with heavy wounds. The victim has been a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine since 2002. In 2014, he supported the referendum on independence in Donbass and served as the speaker of the Parliament of Novorossiya.

Unfortunately, Oleg Tsarev was far from the first victim of the Nazi Kiev regime, which has been hunting for politicians, journalists and public figures because of their positions for more than a decade.

Kiev also continues attempts to launch terrorist attacks in various cities of Russia. Their goals are to inflict civilian casualties and threaten the population, as well as to discredit the Russian authorities and create the appearance of a national resistance against the Kremlin. To do this, Kiev recruits naive men, often Ukrainians who have moved to Russia, who for monetary rewards go to a life of crime and sacrifice their lives.

On October 26, the FSB announced the elimination of a Ukrainian agent who wanted to stage a terrorist attack on one of the military enlistment offices in Tver.

The man was a member of some “Ukrainian nationalist formation”. He provided Kiev with data on military, fuel and energy facilities in the region. During the arrest, the man resisted and was killed. The FSB seized homemade explosives and an RGD-5 grenade on the spot.

Military enlistment offices are frequently targeted by the Ukrainian special services. Kiev is trying to create the appearance that Russian men do not want to fight and resist the Kremlin’s policies.

Cases have become frequent when Ukrainian scammers under various pretexts forced women to set fire to military enlistment offices in different Russian cities. For example, victims were assured that they should stage the attack to check the effectiveness of local emergency services and so on.

Sometimes Kiev shows more ingenuity to assure Washington that the years of training and funding have not passed for nothing.

For example, a Ukrainian who has been living with his family in Moscow for many years recently tried to poison Russian pilots. Disguised as a courier, he delivered a poisoned cake to their holiday. However, the operation failed, and now the Ukrainian agent will be arrested in a criminal case. Meanwhile, his Ukrainian and American curators will have to search for more naive victims in Russia.

