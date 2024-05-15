Live From Planet Chaos w/ Mel K And Rob K 5-15-24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission - God Wins!
We at www.themelkshow.com want to thank all our amazing patriot pals for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work, and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness.
We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please help us amplify our message: Like, Comment & Share!
The Show’s Partners Page: https://themelkshow.com/partners/
Consider Making A Donation: https://themelkshow.com/donate/
Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange
Buy Gold & Silver
Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!
Support Patriots With MyPillow
Go to https://www.mypillow.com/melk
Use offer code “MelK” to support both MyPillow and The Mel K Show
Mel K Superfoods
Supercharge your wellness with Mel K Superfoods Use Code: MELKWELLNESS and Save Over $100 off retail today!
Healthy Hydration:
https://healthyhydration.com/products/mel-k-special-deluxe
Patriot Mobile
Support your values, your freedom and the Mel K Show.
Switch to Patriot Mobile for Free. Use free activation code MELK
https://www.patriotmobile.com/melk/
HempWorx
The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/
https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/
Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols
The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits:
www.twc.health/pages/melk-prepkit
Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense. https://bravetv.store/?sca_ref=3278505.GWvLbyryzv
Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider!
Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off
Another way to get involved and find ways to become active in the community is to come meet Mel and many amazing truth warriors at our upcoming live in-person speaking events.
Together we are unstoppable. We look forward to seeing you. God Wins!
https://themelkshow.com/events/
ReAwaken America Tour
Detroit, MI
June 7th & 8th
Remember to mention Mel K for great discounts on all these fun and informative events. See you there! Our Website www.TheMelKShow.com
Rumble (Video) - The Mel K Show: https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MelKShow
Twitter (Original): https://twitter.com/originalmelk
TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@themelkshow
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themelkshow/
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheMelKShow
Mel K Show Video Platform (Subscription): https://www.themelkshow.tv
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/
Podbean: https://themelkshow.podbean.com/
GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/themelkshow
Locals.com: https://melk.locals.com/
Banned Video: https://banned.video/channel/the-mel-k-show
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/themelkshow
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@themelkshow:5