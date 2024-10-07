MAJOR HURRICANE 𒅒 HELENE MANIPULATION CAUGHT ON RADAR❗ CAT 5 LANDFALL❗

As expected Hurricane Helene is getting its share of ZAPS from the NEXRAD radar network. Already a CAT 4 we may very well see a CAT 5!

We see this all the time especially in these big storm's as they approach landfall and this is no different. What we see here is advanced technology used to manipulate weather.

Please LIKE/SUBSCRIBE & Click That Notification BELL!

⭐️CASH APP - https://cash.app/$I2TA

⭐️PAYPAL https://www.paypal.me/in2thinair

⭐️PATREON https://www.patreon.com/In2ThinAir





⭐️Send your videos and pictures in to be featured in future videos!⭐️

X: https://x.com/in2thinair

IG: https://www.instagram.com/in2thinairnews

E-Mail - [email protected]





Donate CRYPTO CURRENCY Or ERC20 Coins LIKE *ETH/USDC/HEX*

Send to :

MetaMask Address: 0x9c199233c731d69A839495242277143028848f95





⭐️Secondary Channel ⭐️In2thinairNEWS

https://www.youtube.com/c/in2thinairnews





⭐️Original Acoustic songs from my videos⭐️

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=daVABqE-Iek

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6c71YKCEEk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EiQ-80KbEWI





This channel and content are my opinions and personal forecasts and theories I share and blog with the public using public information and Public charts.





#HurricaneHelene #Florida





Source: https://youtu.be/kAR_TXQlKLo