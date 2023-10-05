WILL TRUMP BE THE NEW SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE? *BIDEN REGIME WANTS TO BUILD WALL IMMEDIATELY*HANG ON!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!
https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!
Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!
https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Thank you so much for your support!
https://apnews.com/article/fema-wireless-emergency-alert-television-7f393986770e111d88ed727a82de58ca
https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1709896986269233281
https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1709910465852088620
https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1709728378339705099
https://apnews.com/article/border-wall-biden-immigration-texas-rio-grande-147d7ab497e6991e9ea929242f21ceb2
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/too-freaking-late-mayorkas-finally-admits-acute-immediate-need-build-border-wall-texas
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1709718475696955708
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1709665109985947845
https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1709582973400727790
https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan/status/1709592826864964022/photo/1
https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1709909998304628742
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1709626730095202726
https://www.vice.com/en/article/ak34nj/air-force-successfully-tested-secret-new-stealth-missile-with-mock-nuke-reports-reveal
https://www.the-sun.com/news/9246685/nuke-incoming-warning-russia-putin-ww3/
https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1709706760850637253
https://www.wsj.com/world/russia-withdraws-black-sea-fleet-vessels-from-crimea-base-after-ukrainian-attacks-51d6d4f5
https://studyfinds.org/dont-trust-us-government-doomsday/
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1709528796955574629
https://www.wsj.com/world/russia-withdraws-black-sea-fleet-vessels-from-crimea-base-after-ukrainian-attacks-51d6d4f5