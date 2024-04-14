NASA Mars Video Trickery Is Devon Island CANADA. Transcript

we'll have a clown world today whereNASA says it's sending two morehelicopters to Mars two more helicoptersto Mars my guess is that the firstpeople who land on Mars will saysomething to the effect oh wow thislooks just like Devon Island welcomeeverybody toMars Devon island is the world's largestuninhabited Island it's cold dry I callthis place Mars on Earth we find exactlythe same looking Canyons valleys andbellies here exactly the same I was justcompletely taken aback by how Mars likeethe whole landscapewas especially you're flying in it looksjust like the moon base the land isdesolate we have to take seven FES toget here this is a place that is Barrenvast intimidating slated remote andRocky just like the surface of maresjust like the surface of mares it hasexactly the file the slopes thetopography if you will of some of theCanyons we see on Mars exactly these aregoing to be heavy lift Rock helicopterso they're they're saying they're sayingthat they're going to carryrocks across a planet that hasessentially virtually no atmosphereusing helicopters that can't possiblyfly how dumb is this so NASA's is in thebusiness of Faking everythingNASA has been faking science and they'restill doing it with these helicopterstories if you were able to explain tosomebody you know to really get itthrough their thick skulls like howhelicopters work they would eventuallyrealize that well you oh you can't flyhelicopters at high altitude even onEarth can you nope you sure can't cuzthat defies the laws of physics youcan't build that it won't flyNASA knowing that the public is complEly ignorant their sence and Nash islike well as screw it let's just say itdid work let's just let's just say thatwe set a helicopter Tom Mars and it'sbeen flying around and they have likeCGI videos to quote proveit like deep fake NASA videos and it'sso it's working so well we're going tosend two morehelicopters oh and I forgot to tell youthe best part how are these helicopterspowered oh get this um solarpanels solar panels they claim to have asolar poweredhelicopter flying on a planet with noatmosphere planet that gets a lot lesssunlight thanEarth but they they think they thinkthat the average consumer is going toyeah H yeah solar powered helicopter onanother planet with no atmospherecarrying rocks sure makes total sensewhy not and vaccines are safe and[Music]effective just just endless and noteverybody can be uh Rob aboutpoish when alenis brought in all theNazi scientists and so forth they wentto two places they went to CIA and theywent to the National Aeronautics SpaceAdministration which in our world wecall it not a space agency and as KathyO'Brien has said so clearly that's wherethe bulk of the Mind Control has beendone they can make you believeabsurdities they can make you commitatrocities people need to understand tocontrol their Minds uh otherwise otherpeople will control it for them



