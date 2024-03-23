5-Year-Old On Witnessing His Pregnant Mother Being Shot&What He Thinks Of Israelis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faisal al Khaldi, a 5-year-old Palestinian, recalls the heartbreaking event when Israeli soldiers entered their home and fired at his pregnant mother in his presence.
