Vivek Ramaswamy believes the GOP establishment wants Trump to be forcibly removed from the ballot
Published 2 months ago

JUST IN: Vivek Ramaswamy believes the Republican establishment is rooting for Trump to be forcibly removed from the ballot, so they can prop up their chosen candidate.


Vivek Ramaswamy: "This is obvious & hiding in plain sight." (clearly)


@VivekGRamaswamy

https://x.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1740781504257765849?s=20

Keywords
indictmentspresident donald j trumpwitch hunt

