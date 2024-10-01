BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
1983 When I screamed at Fauci pre-NIAID for his unfounded request
183 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Judy Mikovits, PhD: And I was a 25-year-old technician in a lab. This is important for the young people...

David Whited: For a lot of people, Dr. Anthony Fauci's name came onto their radar with COVID. You have a history with him that goes back way before COVID.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: 1983! Before he was even head of NIAID. And that was the fraud. That was when he called me up because we had the LAV virus isolate in the culture from the infected, and he needed to do gain of function.

And I was a 25-year-old technician in a lab, and this is important for the young people. My boss was out of town. I answered the phone. He said, I understand you did that work. Give us the paper. How do you do it? Give us the isolate.

I said, No, it's unethical. I can't be that. The boss is out of town. I'm sure he'll be fine when you get back. You know, he did it three times. I'll fire you. I gotta have it now, you know. So they go to the kid, and you're 25 years old. I slammed the phone down, and I said, Go Fauci yourself. I used a different... I used a different F word, and I walked out into the lunchroom, and all the technicians were saying, You have no idea who that is? And I said I don't care who it is. Nobody talks to me like that. Nobody talks to me like that, and I'll never do anything unethical, I don't need this damn job if that's what it is, and I just stormed out, and when my boss came back, he said, You did that for me? I said, No, asshole. I did it because it was the right thing to do!

03/19/2023: Flyover Conservatives interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5o7Qzu4mkriB/

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthnewssciencetruthnihhivfaucimikovits
