Oscar Blue: 5,000 Migrants Head for the U.S. Border | Steve Gruber

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Real Americas Voice: 5,000 Migrants Head for the U.S. Border
A caravan mostly comprised of migrants from Central America, Venezuela, Cuba, and Haiti started the trek on Monday to the US. RAV Correspondent Oscar Ramirez is traveling with them.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #AmericasVoiceLive here: https://rumble.com/v3t24c6-americas-voice-live-show-11-1-23.html