A Christians Hears the Voice of his Shepherd

Who/What is a Christian Part 2. Jesus speaks to His own by name. We hear His specific call to us and follow Him as He leads us according to His will. Christian, you CAN hear God speak to you! Ask the Father to baptize you with His Spirit, listen in quiet rest for His still small voice, in faith. He WILL speak to you, guide you, lead you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.