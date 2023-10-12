BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! How Ukraine's Counteroffensive Breaks Through Russia's Heavily Defenses
High Hopes
High Hopes
46 views • 10/12/2023

US Military News


Oct 11, 2023


Ukrainian forces continue their relentless advance after breaching Russia's initial defensive lines in the south. Now, their focus shifts to breaking through another heavily defended territory.


In recent days, the Ukrainian Army has been engaged in intense battles near a village called Verbove, located six miles east of Robotyne, which Ukrainian fighters retook just last week.


The Black Bird Group, a volunteer organization specializing in satellite imagery and social media analysis from the battlefield, reported on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers successfully cleared obstacles and reached Russian infantry fighting positions on the outskirts of Verbove.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChaoeLQLQsI

russiawarus military newsukrainehorrifyingdefensesrobotyneverbove
