(MIRRORED VIDEO) FAKE Stabbing of Bishop in Australia - Another Sydney Strong Hoax

Original video from - https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5MKUN7OUKKBG

"Fake Stabbing of Mar Mari Emmanuel, Christian Bishop of the Assyrian Church in Sydney, Australia. Performed on April 15, 2024.

Back-to-back fake stabbing hoaxes. There was one at the Bondi Mall on Saturday April 13th, followed by the one at the Sydney church two days later on Monday the 15th. Both were sponsored by the Strong Cities Initiative and both are being circulated, side by side, on "Sydney Strong" hashtags."





Folks, Fear not what man can do unto you. Fear only GOD. Australia is rolling laws out on the back of false attacks to enslave you. We can’t say JESUS didn’t warn us. Love your enemies





KJV

MATTHEW 10:16

16 Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.





KJV MATTHEW 24:4

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.





Digital ID legislation

Minister Gallagher and other parties have moved amendments to the Digital ID Bill 2024 and it has passed the Senate.

The Digital ID Bill 2024, together with the Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Bill 2024, is expected to progress to the House of Representatives in the next sitting period.





These Bills will provide individuals with secure, convenient, voluntary and inclusive ways to verify their identity for use in online transactions with government and businesses.

The Digital ID Bill 2024





https://www.digitalidentity.gov.au/legislation





“Queensland’s implementation of “Jack’s Law,” named after 17-year-old Jack Beasley, who was fatally stabbed in 2019 on the Gold Coast.”

Jack’s Law allows police to utilise metal detector “wands” in entertainment precincts and around public transport, a measure Ralph believes could help prevent similar tragedies in NSW.Premier Chris Minns has said he was looking at adopting the law in NSW after a spate of high-profile knife attacks that shocked the state.” 03 MAY, 2024 thenightly.com.au





“WANDING POWERS” = Druid Police Ritual





NSW police to get 'wanding' powers to search for knives with no warrant or suspicion under proposed changes

Wanding to help public 'feel safe' after knife attacks

https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/8619428/wanding-to-help-public-feel-safe-after-knife-attacks/





https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-05-07/nsw-police-to-get-wanding-powers-no-warrant-search-for-knives/103810954





Chris Minns details ‘distinction’ between Jack’s Law and NSW knife crime legislation

https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/chris-minns-details-distinction-between-jacks-law-and-nsw-knife-crime-legislation/video/8cf80e0d6b34352733367d11ccc85d11

NSW Police are set to adopt sweeping powers for officers under Jack’s Law — which is named after 17-year-old Jack Beasley who was fatally stabbed on the Gold Coast in 2019 — allowing them to “wand” people in particular areas to find knives being carried in public.





https://legislation.nsw.gov.au/view/pdf/asmade/act-2023-12 Knife Laws going through the second change inside 12 months 23-24





THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE