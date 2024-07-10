"US Child Poverty Skyrocketing Since 2021"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Child poverty rates in the U.S. are reaching the highest numbers in many years. More than 11 million children are estimated to be living in poverty. That means that one in seven, or 15 percent, are living in struggling homes. Many factors, including the pandemic, have caused child poverty increases. It worsened in 2022 when pandemic relief benefits began to expire. This new video looks at U.S. skyrocketing child poverty rates since 2021.