How a Baptist Pastor Went from Shroud of Turin SKEPTIC to DEFENDER
43 views • 04/01/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 29, 2024


Is there enough evidence to prove that the Shroud of Turin is real? Prestonwood Baptist Church apologetics pastor Jeremiah Johnston used to be a skeptic. But once he did a deep dive into the history of the Shroud, he became a “total defender” of the Shroud’s authenticity. This Easter Week, Pastor Johnston joins the Glenn Beck Program to lay it all out from a scientific perspective. Plus, he explains why you don’t need to be Catholic to believe the Shroud is truly the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN8dUv5fVFc

Keywords
christjesusbaptistproofpastorglenn beckrealburial clothshroud of turn
