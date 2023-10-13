Hamas Warns of Imminent Global Attack Tomorrow

As our newsrooms flicker with the echoes of alarms, an unsettling agenda unfurls across our world. In a carefully worded, fire-stoking declaration, Hamas has ordained this Friday as a day of 'General Mobilization' for operations ominously labeled as "Al-Aqsa Flood". This isn't merely a localized call. It’s a summoning to Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, and proclaimed advocates of freedom across the global stage to pour into the streets, coalesce at every juncture leading to Jerusalem, and bring forth a wave of united resistance.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



