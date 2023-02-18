To see the rest of this video please go to https://www.getwisdom.com/brittany-murphy-channeled-by-karl-mollison-28aug2022/

Brittany Murphy Channeled by Karl Mollison 28Aug2022

Brittany Murphy November 10, 1977 – December 20, 2009 was an American actress and singer. Born in Atlanta, Murphy moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and pursued a career in acting. Her breakthrough role was as Tai Frasier in Clueless (1995), followed by supporting roles in independent films such as Freeway (1996) and Bongwater (1998).

She made her stage debut in a Broadway production of Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge in 1997 before appearing as Daisy Randone in Girl, Interrupted (1999) and as Lisa Swenson in Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999).

In the 2000s, Murphy appeared in Don’t Say a Word (2001) alongside Michael Douglas, and alongside Eminem in 8 Mile (2002), for which she gained critical recognition.

Her later roles included Riding in Cars with Boys (2001), Spun (2002), Just Married (2003), Uptown Girls (2003), Sin City (2005), and Happy Feet (2006).

Murphy also voiced Luanne Platter on the animated television series King of the Hill (1997–2010).

Her final film, Something Wicked, was released in April 2014.

On December 20, 2009, Murphy died under disputed circumstances at the age of 32. The coroner’s verdict was pneumonia, exacerbated by anemia and misuse of various prescription medicines.