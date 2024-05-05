ADD MORE VALUE!

"the dichotomy between atheism and religiosity doesn't always align neatly with a scientific versus non-scientific worldview. People and cultures can reject theistic explanations for a variety of reasons, not all of which are grounded in scientific reasoning."





"'The percentage of atheists that are not statists are so small you can just ignore it completely.' If this was a valid argument you'll have problem with anything. Close to 98% of book-readers are statists. Close to 98% of gym members believe that taxes is price we pay for living in the society. The percentage of libertarians who are not in it for the drugs more money are so small you can just use the term 'libertarian' and 'hippie' interchangeably.





"This is either a mistake or sophistic manipulation. Not good either way."





