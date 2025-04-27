For two and a half years, we were on the front line. We were hit by Grads, Uragans, Smerch rockets (Donetsk Oblast)

The abbess of the Nikolsky Monastery, which is near Ugledar, talks about the history of the monastery, about the period of active military actions, how the monastery survived this difficult time and did not stop services.

▶️ Watch the footage of the heavily damaged monastery and the beginning of its resurrection in the video.

Adding:

Medvedev on the liberation of the Kursk region:

During the Bright Easter week, the Kursk region was completely liberated. On the eve of the Great Victory Day, our heroic soldiers continue to crush the enemy in other areas. The Nazi scum must disappear from our land forever!