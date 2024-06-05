The Rock Almighty. Winning!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Winning in life is dependent on our attitude. Our attitude can be greatly influenced by the ideology that we believe. Winning for many of us starts today!





Video credits

Run the Race - The Faith in Christ that Perseveres

Moving Works

@moving-works

https://www.youtube.com/@moving-works





Vision - Standing on the Rock

Put Vision on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3g2OXUf

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4c32tSI

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now Streaming on US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224