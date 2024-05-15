Russia Practicing use of Nuclear Weapons 05/15/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we learn how Russia’s current nuclear drills involve tactical nuclear weapons, targeting specific enemy assets without causing widespread destruction. Pastor Stan also shares the rise and fall of political parties and lastly, we see how Biden has betrayed Israel.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: