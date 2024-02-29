How Many Steps To Freedom

We all want freedom, it seems, but it seems a far way off. But have we ever described the freedom we are after? Do we know what it looks like. In this essay we strive to look at the paths to freedom and determine how many steps it takes to reach the goal of freedom. The findings will surprise you, the journey is no where as long as you think, assuming you are on the right path, but no worries, we tell you how to get there.