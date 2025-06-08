Garland Nixon hosts Jeff J. Brown to discuss Uncle Slaughter's announced plans for WWIII with China by 2027. I suggest buying iodine radiation tablets. Radio Sinoland 2506???????????????

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
https://radiosinoland.com/2025/06/12/garland-nixon-hosts-jeff-j-brown-to-discuss-uncle-slaughters-announced-plans-for-wwiii-with-china-by-2027-i-suggest-buying-iodine-radiation-tablets-radio-sinoland-250612/
Jeff J. Brown’s libraries A-Z: 1,000s of hours of research, writing and editing.
Apollo Moon Hoax Library: https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/22/apollo-moon-hoax-library/
Bioweapons (co-founder and curator, so very much a team effort): www.bioweapontruth.com
China-Tech's History to the Present: https://radiosinoland.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/
China Tech News Flash!:https://www.chinatechnewsflash.com/
Covid (with help from China Writers' Group/CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2020/03/07/its-all-here-the-china-rising-radio-sinoland-covid-19-chemical-and-bioweapon-file-film-and-tape-library/
Election Fraud: https://radiosinoland.com/2020/11/20/us-election-fraud-living-library-your-vaccine-against-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-blpm-is-right-here-china-rising-radio-sinoland-201120/
Huawei: https://radiosinoland.com/2021/02/20/huawei-online-resource-collection-by-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-china-tech-news-flash-%e5%8d%8e%e4%b8%ba%e5%9c%a8%e7%ba%bf%e8%b5%84%e6%ba%90%e6%94%b6%e9%9b%86%e3%80%82-%e5%b4%9b%e8%b5%b7/
Interviews: https://radiosinoland.com/2019/02/22/interview-catalogue-for-china-rising-radio-sinoland-and-jeff-j-brown/
Judaism: https://radiosinoland.com/2025/01/23/judaism/
Mao Zedong (with help from CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2024/01/03/the-mao-encyclopedia-for-dummies-updated-and-its-all-here-books-articles-movies-visuals-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240103/
Tiananmen Square Protests (with help from CWG): https://radiosinoland.com/2025/06/04/100s-of-1000s-of-people-including-researchers-journalists-and-authors-have-accessed-this-largest-single-source-covering-the-tiananmen-square-protests-join-the-club-new-entries-for-2025-radio-sin/
Taiwan Province: https://radiosinoland.com/2025/02/02/jeff-j-browns-taiwan-province-library-years-of-articles-podcasts-interviews-and-tv-shows-100000s-of-visitors-are-accessing-these-works-time-to-get-smart-china-rising-radio-sinoland-250202/