Trust Bobby and his team and their ability to do their job

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Dave Krieger: The Senate was grilling. Dr Jay, you know him?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, oh absolutely.

Dave Krieger: and they were grilling him now as NIH Director. He says no vaccine mandates. Now, do you trust that guy? I mean, he was responsible, and I did sign the Barrington Declaration. I mean, he was one of the architects of that. Do you trust him in that position?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Absolutely, and even more so, I trust Bobby Kennedy. As you know, he wrote the Foreword to our book, Plague of Corruption, and of course, he nailed it as far as during those confirmation hearings. Every single paper, the Gatti paper in 2017, everything we did in Vaccine ourt. Yeah, Jay, we didn't know each other, and we still have never met. I trust both of them. I trust the whole team, and I pray for them daily because they need our trust, not our criticism. We the people voted, and now let them do their job and pray for their ability to do so.





Judy Mikovits - 03/06/2025





The Krieger Files https://thekriegerfiles.com with Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v6q8i2a-the-krieger-files-march-6-2025-dr.-judy-mikovits-is-todays-guest.html?start=1624





NIH Director Nominee Dr. Jay Bhattacharya Testifies Before The Senate Health Committee: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgpZEaFIlJo





Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org





2017 Gatti paper: https://tinyurl.com/PaperNanoContamination





Gatti Paper: "Micro & Nanocontamination”: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/gatti-paper-micro-nanocontamination





Plague of Corruption: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html