CPAC 2024 Motto Attacks Globalism, Echoes 60- Year Bircher Campaign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The motto of the 2024 CPAC event is “CPAC: Where Globalism Goes to Die.” From MAGA firebrands like Matt Gaetz to nationalistic movement leaders like Britain’s Nigel Farage, CPAC speakers repeatedly emphasized the need for nations to sever ties with globalist organization like the U.N. and E.U., and to reestablish their sovereignty before it’s too late. The New American’s Paul Dragu and John Birch Society field coordinator Michael Smart discuss this welcomed theme of the conference, the concerns of conservatives attending the event, and how Americans from coast to coast can end globalism.