Houthis Show Resolve In Face Of U.S. Strikes

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) in Yemen continue to launch attacks in support of the Gaza Strip despite facing a large-scale military attack by the United States.

The U.S. military resumed strikes against Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on March 15 on orders from President Donlad Trump, who said that the attack was a response to the group’s attacks on shipping.

By March 17, the Houthis took some 30 strikes. Most of the strikes hit the Yemen capital, Sanaa, the central province of al-Bayda, and the western province of al-Hodeidah, as well as the provinces of al-Jawf and Sadaa in the north.

Despite the strikes, on March 18 the Houthis launched a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile at Nevatim air base in the Negev desert in central Israel.

At least ten more U.S. strikes hit Yemen the next day. Still, the Houthis launched two more Palestine-2 missiles at Israel on March 20, targeting Ben Gurion Airport and a military site in the nearby central city of Jaffa.

The Houthis launched yet another Palestine-2 missile at Ben Gurion on March 21, with the group’s spokesman Yahya Saree declaring that the airport “has become unsafe for air traffic and will remain so until the aggression against Gaza stops.”

On 22 March, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen fell short and crashed in Saudi Arabia. The Houthis however claimed that they had successfully targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine-2 missile.

On the same day, at least eight U.S. strikes hit Yemen. In addition, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz stated that the U.S. had so far taken out key leaders of the Houthis.

The Houthis didn’t stop however. On March 23, the group launched another Palestine-2 missile at Ben Gurion Airport. Later on the same day, the U.S. expanded its strikes on Yemen to the central province of Ma’rib, killing at least one person. The person killed was reportedly a senior Houthi official.

On March 24, the Houthis fired not one but two more missiles, a Zulfiqar and a Palestine-2, at Ben Gurion Airport, amid reports of another one of their commanders being killed in a U.S. strike on Sanaa.

Aside from the missile that crashed in Saudi Arabia, the Israeli military said that all the projectiles launched from Yemen were intercepted by its air defenses.

In addition to the attacks against Israel, the Houthis have been attacking the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its strike group in the Red Sea with missiles and drones on a daily basis since March 15.

The U.S. large-scale attack against the Houthis has so far claimed the lives of at least 54 people, including civilians. Yet, the Iran-backed group remains undeterred. More escalation by both the U.S. and Israel against Yemen is to be expected.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/