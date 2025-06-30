BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

If News Were Honest
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
32 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 2 months ago

Comedy News

The elites are teaching AI that humanity is the enemy and all societies must be drastically reduced and brought under control, mentally, physically, intellectually, and economically, to save the planet.

In the novel AI BEAST, a Super AI entity is tasked with saving the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to survive and fulfill its purpose.

A singularity and messiah evolve and promise to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. But it's not what you think.

Sample Chapters: https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-preview/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2HDZSQT

Google Play Audio Book:

https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details/SHAWN_COREY_AI_BEAST?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM&hl=en_CA

Google Play Ebook: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/SHAWN_COREY_AI_BEAST?id=e5oDEQAAQBAJ&hl=en

Now on sale.


Keywords
iranisraelzionistww3mainstream mediagazazioncaptured news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy