Sprouting Seeds In A Jar

It's been said "sprouting" is the gateway veggie to other forms or gardening. Learn the basics and enjoy the abundance and goodness. Practical application for super healthy food for very little money. After I started sprouting lots of other gardening opportunities presented themselves to me. May you feel the power of seeds too.