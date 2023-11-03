UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights NY - Resigned a few days ago after Accusing the US, UK and much of Europe as ‘Wholly Complicit in the Horrific Assault' - I see GAZA GENOCIDE

Craig Mokhiber, director of human rights body, resigned a few days ago after accusing the US, UK and much of Europe as ‘wholly complicit in the horrific assault’:

- In this case, the intent by Israeli leaders has been so explicitly stated and publicly stated by the prime minister, by the president, by senior cabinet ministers, by military leaders... It's on the public record. What I see unfolding on Gaza is Genocide.

Cynthia... I disagree with his actions if he actually resigned (maybe had no choice). He had a high position and could have changed things for the better, if he had kept fighting for what's right. He might be replaced by someone with another view of things. I'll see if I can find more about this.