Brad Huddleston: Technology vs. Intimacy with God
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
162 followers
Follow
5 views • 09/07/2023

More about our annual Conference: https://www.thebereancall.org/conference


Watch the Conference Live or Later:


Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBerea...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Roku: https://www.thebereancall.org/content...

In our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

In our conference podcasts: https://www.thebereancall.org/podcasts


Brad Huddleston is an internationally respected speaker, consultant, teacher, and author on important issues such as technology and culture. He has worked with universities, schools, churches, and law enforcement.


He has a degree in Computer Science and a Diploma of Biblical Studies. He is a frequent guest on radio and television and the author of: Digital Rehab: Learning to Live Again in the Real World; Digital Cocaine: A Journey Toward iBalance; and The Dark Side of Technology: Restoring Balance in the Digital Age.


Brad also hosts the international radio show Brad Huddleston’s Techwise. He and his wife, Beth, live in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia in the United States.


Brad’s website: www.bradhuddleston.com


Videos will also be posted on these platforms:


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall


Join us on Social Media:


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

bibleconferencecallthe berean
