They Messed with the Wrong Nurse

Michelle Spencer is an RN in California and is Scott’s guest today. After discussing Michelle’s history, they discuss what Michelle has experienced regarding the impact of the Covid “vaccine” on pregnant women and the lawsuit that will expose this atrocity.

Michelle Spencer, a registered nurse and whistleblower from Fresno, California, has come forward with a powerful testimony detailing a disturbing rise in God’s Babies Born Dead following the Covid 19 vaccine rollout to pregnant women. Spencer, who worked in postpartum care throughout Covid, reports witnessing an unprecedented increase in stillbirths beginning in Spring 2021. Prior to that point, she estimates roughly that her hospital would typically see 4 fetal demises per year. After the Covid-19 vaccine was recommended for pregnant women, Spencer began learning of one nearly every shift, sometimes about four per week and just recently eight baby deaths in one day followed by five the next.

“Healthy moms and healthy babies were suddenly being replaced by babies born dead and nobody seemed to care,” said Spencer. “I saw a pattern, clear as day, and I couldn’t stay silent.” In September 2022, an internal hospital email confirmed a record 22 fetal demises in a single month. Spencer blew the whistle by calling for investigations while simultaneously preserving the evidence, such as by sharing the email with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. She has appeared in countless media interviews, including with The Epoch Times and Children’s Health Defense. Despite retaliation at her workplace, including the loss of income, she continues to speak out. “I’m speaking for the voiceless, Proverbs 31:8-9, God’s babies,” Spencer said. “This is bigger than policy. It’s about truth and protecting life.”

Links for this episode:

Powerpoint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9x8eo1vb5rkclnesf1btp/Michelle-Spencer.pptx?rlkey=1tt9yku6dvi9uc9fhgavxvdp3&st=41ij50ra&dl=0

Complaint: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/rohpqngldvibu6t66eb6n/Complaint.pdf?rlkey=h33s2tbyuhgvqr0dj8vcgyn6k&st=pw9ap95t&dl=0

