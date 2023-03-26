BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TV-ULTRA
J Wilderness
J Wilderness
77 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 03/26/2023

Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness Substack (video sources): https://jwilderness.substack.com

Follow me: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness

Governments and other powerful organisations have attempted to manipulate and control people's thoughts, beliefs, and behaviours through various means, such as propaganda, mass media, and psychological techniques. In this video we explore this topic and provide relevant context and verification to support the past and present use of these techniques.

Credit to Sean McCann and the "Black Pill Digest" podcast which provided the inspiration for this video: https://onegreatworknetwork.com/sean-mccann

Follow us as we continue to compile evidence of our descent into absolute Clown World. Like & Subscribe for the latest broadcasts, and check us out on the additional platforms listed below. Thanks for the support! J


Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness

My Socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness

Now on Substack (video sources here): https://jwilderness.substack.com

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/JWilderness

Join me on Telegram: https://t.me/JWilderness

Send music/tips/info/insults to: [email protected]

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JWild:6

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jilderness

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/JWilderness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jwilderness1

Clown World series audio playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSrv9wD_TOvOPKbhi00i8IOO4HD_XrYzH

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jwilderness

Hive: https://hive.blog/@jonboka

Rumble: https://rumble.com/JWilderness

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/jwilderness

Crypto links etc: https://cointr.ee/jwilderness

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwilderness

Minds: https://www.minds.com/jwilderness

Keywords
mike adamsinfowarsmind controlmk ultramk-ultradocumentarycompilationclown worldstew petersj wildernessjwildernessmk naomi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy