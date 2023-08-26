BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GLENN BECK | Puppets Reenact the Republican Presidential Debate
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
2
176 views • 08/26/2023

GLENN BECK | Puppets Reenact the Republican Presidential Debate  

BlazeTV: Since Fox News threatened to sue media outlets that used more than 3 minutes worth of clips from its first 2023 Republican presidential debate, Glenn asked his audience for puppets ... and they didn't let him down!

Glenn, Pat, and Stu review the biggest winners and losers from the debate and the most memorable moments:

Are Nikki Haley and Mike Pence war hawks for Ukraine?

Did Vivek Ramaswamy or Ron DeSantis win the night?

The guys also review former president Donald Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson and whether it helped his campaign to skip the debate.


Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu


► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/


► Grab some Blaze Media merch here: https://shop.blazemedia.com/


► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV



#glennbeck #debate #2024 #react #reaction #recap #foxnews #fox #puppets #news #politics #culture #blazetv

Keywords
glenn beckblaze tvrepublican debate
