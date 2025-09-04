Navigating the Storm: Financial Reset, Mass Arrests, and Spiritual Preparedness

In this explosive third episode of Global Financial Reset, host John Michael Chambers is joined by digital warrior and truth-teller Kristy Allen (Tsunami of Truth Podcast) for a deep dive into the imminent and unprecedented shifts coming to our world.





The duo unpacks the concrete evidence and insider intelligence pointing to a timeline of mass arrests for high-level treason, the likelihood of an Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) activation, and the complete unraveling of the Deep State cabal. They discuss why presidencies from Clinton to Obama may be declared illegitimate, nullifying their policies, and how figures like George Soros are finally being targeted under RICO laws.





This is a masterclass in connecting the dots. Chambers and Allen provide a strategic overview of what to expect, including:





The "When": Why the period between October and December is critical for the "big reveal."





The "What": The purpose of the predicted 8-hour, 10-day worldwide EBS broadcast detailing names, crimes, and evidence.





The "Who": The role of Trump, Q+, and the Military Space Force in overseeing this historic transition.





The "How": Practical and spiritual steps to prepare for the chaos and emerge stronger, including getting out of the financial system (G.O.O.T.S.).





This conversation is not about fear, but about preparedness and empowerment. It’s a roadmap for surviving the danger and thriving in the new golden age to come. The Tsunami of Truth is not just coming—it's here.





Key Topics Discussed:





Mass Arrests & Sealed Indictments





Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) Activation





Legitimacy of Past Presidencies





Trump, Q+, and Military Intelligence





George Soros & RICO Laws





Spiritual and Practical Preparedness





The G.O.O.T.S. Model (Get Out Of The System)





The Role of Gold & Silver in the New Financial System





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





This program and ( https://wealthcoachuniversity.com/ ) is operated by JMC Broadcasting. The information, products, and services made available are provided for informational and educational purposes only. The modules and consultations offered constitute financial consulting and coaching only. Neither the Company nor John Michael Chambers is registered or licensed as a financial advisor. We do not provide any investment advice or financial management services, and we do not sell investments, insurance products, precious metals, or any investment vehicles.





By using the Site, you acknowledge and agree to the following: Certain products and services offered on the Site involve you voluntarily participating in a process of financial coaching and guidance. You understand that coaching is a collaborative process, designed to encourage, support, challenge, inspire, and assist you in meeting your goals. We cannot and do not guarantee you any specific result or outcome.





We may refer you to a Resource Network of various financial, insurance, and precious metals professionals. It is solely your choice to consult with or work with any individual or firm. We cannot guarantee and are not responsible for the outcomes that may result from your dealings with any person or entity that you choose to engage. You are advised to seek investment, tax and legal advice from licensed professionals.













Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/



