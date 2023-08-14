© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cernovich: "This is being allowed. FBI could shut it down overnight. These are interstate theft rings. Textbook RICO cases. AG Garland and Chris Wray want these gangs active."
Topanga Mall Nordstrom just got hit 😭😮💨
