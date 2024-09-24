Alex Jones & Jack Posobiec

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson Live Tour in Reading, PA: The Trump Bounty; Oprah & P. Diddy; Why War Makes Kamala Happy
* Zelensky uses American tax dollars to campaign for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania.
* Jack Posobiec and Alex Jones respond.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 September 2024
