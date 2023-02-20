BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tár (2022) - Accolades AND TIME-BINDING MAGIC!
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
6 views • 02/20/2023

Tár (2022) is an award winning psychological drama film that stars Cate Blanchett. She plays Lydia Tár, a renowned conductor who is a lesbian and is accused of sexual abuse. The production team has some unrecognized talents, it seems. At least publicly unrecognized. By talents, we mean the kind that makes a media production into a major occult ritual. The kind we're putting on exhibit is one that some of you have become very familiar with, but which would shock the vast majority of people who have absolutely no clue about what's being done. This features some notable time-binding magic and Janus ritual! While performances like Sam Smith's at the Grammy Awards grab the attention of many, those that fly under the radar have the greater impact.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/TarTimeBindingMagick.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


Time-binding Magick in Media

https://theopenscroll.com/time-binding-reveals.html


Time Number Codes and the Plus-Ones

https://theopenscroll.com/TimeNumberCodes.htm


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
symbolismtarblanchett
