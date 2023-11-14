Heartbreaking - Desperate Father Holding his Baby Daughter who Died during their Long Journey on Foot - from the northern to the southern part of Gaza to Flee the Israeli Ground Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heartbreaking video shows a desperate father holding his daughter who died during their long journey on foot from the northern to the southern part of Gaza to flee the Israeli ground invasion.
Adding:
Death toll from Israel’s Gaza genocide rises to 11,240, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women
More since this posted late last night.
Soon there will be no direction to go...
Adding:
Israeli Defense Minister:
The ground invasion will continue for many months and will include the north and south of the Gaza Strip