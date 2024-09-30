BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Mercola Discusses How to Do Nebulized Hydrogen Peroxide
Mercola
Mercola
347 followers
Follow
1453 views • 7 months ago

First published 2020

Hydrogen peroxide sits inside and outside cells of your cells in low levels, ready and waiting to be generated in greater amounts as soon as a pathogen is detected by your immune system.

Nebulizing hydrogen peroxide into your sinuses, throat and lungs is a simple, straightforward way to augment your body’s natural expression of hydrogen peroxide to combat infections.

In addition to having direct viricidal effects, iodine improves white blood cell function and thyroid hormone production. This provides a metabolic boost to white blood cells to increase hydrogen peroxide antimicrobial properties which is one way your immune system works to kill pathogens.


Article link: https://bit.ly/4eK1g3Y


healthhydrogen peroxidewellnessmercolanebulizerdrmercolatake control of your healthnebulization
