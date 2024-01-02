Debunking Premillennialism - It's originally a Jewish Pharisee doctrine

Orthodoxy and much of Catholicism has been kept free of Premillennialism, but the Protestants got hoodwinked even though their Reformers before them like John Calvin and Martin Luther knew better. John Nelson Darby and CI Scofield brought in Dispensationalism and along with it Premillennialism. Scofield was funded by Zionist Samuel Untermyer who also was instrumental in creating the Federal Reserve! Fortunately many of the Reformed Protestants are Amillenial and exposing Premillennialism. But, I go beyond that and expose the motive behind the teaching. It's to promote the Zionist Millennial dream. They needed the Christians to help them push their agenda along. Come out from this deceptive teaching my dear Christian friends. See this article for a breakdown of Christian groups that accept Premillennialism and those who don't:

https://fitzinfo.net/2021/01/11/debunking-adam-greens-lie-that-christianity-is-99-per-cent-zionist/amp/