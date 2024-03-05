He just DESTROYED the WEF globalists great reset plans _ Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Britain's George Galloway just won a CRUSHING election victory against the war mongers and WEF rats in the U.K. Galloway returns as a member of parliament where he intends to end support of Israel's war in Gaza, focus on family values, and crush the blank check support of Ukraine.