Gretchen Whitmer Forges Business Deal With Iran-Linked Emirati Sheikh Implicated in Hacking Schemes
75 views • 6 months ago

On a recent trip to the Middle East accompanied by a prominent supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D.) inked an investment deal with a Gulf sheikh accused of waging "hack-and-leak" operations against business associates and journalists who exposed his ties to Iran.

Whitmer signed a memorandum of understanding between her state and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, the ruler of Ras al-Khaimah (RAK), one of the seven United Arab Emirates. The agreement stipulates that the emirate will work with the University of Michigan and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to "advance global innovation, entrepreneurship, economic growth, and job creation."

Read More: https://freebeacon.com/democrats/gretchen-whitmer-forges-business-deal-with-iran-linked-emirati-sheikh-implicated-in-hacking-schemes/

corruptiongretchen whitmerunited arab emiratesthe jd rucker show
