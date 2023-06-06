Tom Renz | Jansen Down - Pfizer & Moderna + Accountability to Go!

Despite the fact that I would like to dance over the fact that the removal of the #Jansen #vaccine from the market means fewer deaths and injuries for the more ignorant demographic segments of the American public (primarily leftists but I appreciate ALL human life), I feel it is necessary to point out some of the hidden gems of the recently released #FDA letter that might otherwise be missed. The law requires both informed consent and a risk/benefit analysis to allow an #EUA product on the market. Further, the risk balancing test was not met. The #jabs were known from the beginning not to prevent transmission and, in my opinion, there was never sufficient evidence that they did anything legitimate in terms of limiting the impact of the disease. #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #RenzNews #Truth #COVID #DiedSuddenly #Pandemic #InformedConsent #Vaccines

