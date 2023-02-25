Investigating Is In Your Best Interest - Br Alexis Bugnolo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Br. Alexis Bugnolo at FromRome.info
January 13, 2023
Why it is now crucial for Catholics to question the Dominant Narrative
In this video, Br. Bugnolo explains how avoiding the Globalist planned trap for the Catholic Church requires that we now question the dominant narrative that has been fed to us by all those who insisted we masked up, take the Vaccine, and shut our churches.
